Masters leaderboards have Aiken connection

AUGUSTA — Sixty years ago, Augusta National Golf Club and the Masters Tournament unveiled an innovation that has become the standard for tournaments golf around the world.
The “over and under” scoring system debuted in 1960 and was an immediate hit. Red numbers on the leaderboard next to a player’s name indicate the golfer is under par, while green numbers mean the player is over par. A green zero indicates the player is at even par.
Players and patrons alike can glance at one of the boards scattered in strategic locations around the golf course and tell who is leading and who is in the hunt. The Masters doesn't allow cellphones on the grounds, so the leaderboards are the only way for players, patrons and course personnel to keep up with scoring.
And while Augusta National gives co-founder and longtime chairman Clifford Roberts credit for the innovation, rest assured that a prominent Aikenite also had a hand in it. Bobby Knowles, a top amateur golfer of the 1940s and 1950s and longtime Aiken resident, was the chair of the Masters Scoring Committee.
“I can’t say I invented it – Cliff Roberts had the most to do with it – but I did have some involvement with it,” Knowles said in an interview before his death in 2003.
Knowles was a two-time participant in the Masters. Even though he wasn’t a factor in those tournaments, in 1951 and 1952, Roberts invited him to take over the Scoring Committee in 1953. Knowles was the chair for 35 years.
This year the hand-operated leaderboards will be more important than ever. With no patrons allowed on the grounds because of the coronavirus, players will have to rely on the boards to see where they stand. There will be no roars to let them know who has produced a spectacular shot or who is making a run on Sunday.
Or, in the case of some players, it can be unnerving to see their position on the leaderboard.
“I think I was too aware that I was tied for the lead looking up at the board on the 14th hole, so getting up on the 15th tee was a bit of a hiccup,” said Xander Schauffele, who tied for second in 2019. “Had a very kiddish moment realizing I was tied for the lead on a Sunday.”
According to Augusta National, the genesis for the new method of scoring began in the summer of 1959 when Roberts sent out a detailed letter to the club’s Executive Committee. In usual fashion, his suggestion was put into motion and new leaderboards were unveiled the following spring.
The 1960 Masters was one of the most exciting in tournament history as Arnold Palmer birdied the last two holes for a one-shot win over Ken Venturi.
The leaderboards also give information on how the current group playing a hole stands in relation to par. They also can be useful in conveying important information, such as the threat of bad weather.
In the decades since, plenty of Aikenites have worked on the large green-and-white boards. According to a 1980 article in the Aiken Standard, Knowles recruited dozens of golfers from Palmetto, Highland Park (now Aiken Golf Club) and Midland Valley to serve as volunteers. This was well before Houndslake and Woodside had opened.
“They started to put in a unique scoring system about 1960,” the late Joe Lewis was quoted in the article. “Bobby Knowles, a former Walker Cup golfer from Aiken, was contacted and got in touch with me to get some people from the local clubs to help out.”
In those days, the Masters had volunteers stationed at each hole to record scores. They were relayed by telephone to scoring headquarters, who in turn gave the information to the leaderboards stationed around the course.
During the 1986 Masters highlight film, Knowles made a cameo appearance as the scoring operation was featured among the clips that focused mainly on Jack Nicklaus winning his sixth green jacket.
“(Tom) Watson is at green zero through 12,” Knowles can be heard saying while on the phone.
The operation became computerized in the late 1980s. Another Aikenite, the late Berry Crain, was heavily involved with scoring for four decades, and now his sons are carrying on his legacy as volunteers in scoring.
The operation is still massive, with hundreds of workers manning the boards on the course and a large group housed inside the Press Building to disseminate the information.
Much has changed for the 2020 Masters: No patrons, no gallery ropes, no observation stands. But the leaderboards are still deemed essential.
“You're not going to hear the roars that you're used to hearing, so that will be quite different,” four-time major champion Brooks Koepka said this week. “But at the same time, there's plenty of leaderboards out there. You can figure out what's going on.”