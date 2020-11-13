Masters broadcast embraces new technology and college football this year

AUGUSTA — Drones and football helmets with the Masters Tournament logo? What in the world of Jim Nantz is going on at Augusta National Golf Club?
For decades, the Masters television broadcast has been one of the most closely monitored – and watched – shows of the year.
Changes to the telecast were slow to come. While other golf broadcasts featured overhead shots from a blimp, roving reporters and other innovations, the Masters was known for its classic, elegant look. With the beauty of Augusta National Golf Club as its backdrop, it didn’t need any gimmicks.
But television viewers who have watched ESPN’s coverage this week, and plan to tune in for the final two rounds this weekend on CBS, are in for a treat. Specifically, drones and ESPN’s "College GameDay."
“This is going to be a Masters unlike any other,” CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus said during a conference call earlier this week. “The course is going to look different. It’s going to feel different. And there are going to be no patrons, so it gives us an opportunity maybe for some new and different camera angles. We’re excited about that.”
Couch potatoes will have a full day of coverage from Augusta National on Saturday. ESPN will show the conclusion of the second round Saturday morning beginning at 7:30 a.m., and ESPN2 will carry its college football preview show that is being broadcast live from the Par 3 Course at Augusta National. The college show will move to ESPN when the second round is over.
“This will provide additional excitement for college football and golf fans alike, and it affords us a unique opportunity to expose our sport to an audience that may be seeing the Masters for the very first time,” Augusta National and Masters Chairman Fred Ridley said.
CBS will broadcast the third round Saturday afternoon and Sunday’s final round, which is scheduled to finish earlier than normal to accommodate the network’s NFL contract. CBS began televising the Masters in 1956 and is now in its 65th year of broadcasting the event, which is the longest-running sporting event broadcast on one network.
CBS golf host Jim Nantz, who is in his 35th year calling the Masters, was among those impressed with the early drone footage.
“It feels different for a multitude of reasons,” Nantz said of the fall date on CBS This Morning. “But it’s still the Masters.”
Drone footage has already been a highlight of the first two rounds shown on ESPN. Instead of Augusta National’s normal palette of pastel colors seen in the spring, viewers are getting a glimpse of the vibrant fall hues that line the course.
To make it happen, Masters officials worked closely with its television partners to make the overhead footage a reality.
“Thanks to our friends at CBS Sports, we will debut a few technologies new to Augusta National, including a fly cam on the 16th hole and two drones providing sweeping aerial views never before seen during live Masters telecasts,” Ridley said.
Count defending champion Tiger Woods among those surprised by the addition of drones.
"(Thursday) morning I was on the putting green putting and getting ready for my round, and when they were introducing Gary (Player), we were on the putting green and we couldn't hear them," Woods said Thursday. "There was a drone flying over the putting green."
The "College GameDay" crew will be setup alongside Ike’s Pond at the Par 3 Course. Photos of the set, with the short course in the background, feature the Masters logo on helmets.
Augusta National has long had ties to football. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell is a member, as are NFL legends Lynn Swann and Peyton Manning. Chairman Emeritus Billy Payne played football at Georgia, and the ranks of former college coaches who have been members include Lou Holtz and the late Frank Broyles.
"College GameDay" is known for its lively banter and a celebrity guest picker. Lee Corso, one of the regulars on the show, typically dons the mascot headgear of his pick for the day’s biggest game. Will he predict the winner of the Masters?
“I have no idea what Lee Corso is going to do,” ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt said last week. “I think it's a cool idea and a cool marriage of, you know, an unusual concept of a fall Masters and the opportunity to bring an event, to bring that show there.
“So, I'm sure they will come up with something,” he said. “I don't know, I haven't asked them, and I look forward to finding out.”