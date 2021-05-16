You are the owner of this article.
Market in The Alley returning in downtown Aiken

Shoppers will have another reason to visit The Alley in downtown Aiken this summer.

The Market in The Alley returns on Thursdays in June from 6-8 p.m.

The City of Aiken, Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department and the Aiken Downtown Development Association collaborate for this annual event.

"Along with farm fresh produce there will be a selection of artisan goods, eggs, baked goods, jewelry, and food from downtown restaurants available for purchase," according to a news release from the City of Aiken. "Downtown shops and restaurants welcome you to make an evening of it."

Residents can enjoy live music from Amp The Alley while grabbing a bite to eat at one of the local restaurants and check some items off of their shopping lists by perusing farm-fresh produce as well as artisan goods.

Amp the Alley is a free concert series held in The Alley in downtown Aiken every Thursday from 6:30-9:30 p.m.

In addition to the Market in The Alley Thursday evenings in June, the Aiken County Farmers Market is open Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays from 7:30-11:30 a.m. from April through September and 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. October through March at its permanent location at 115 Williamsburg St.

For more information about the Aiken County Farmers Market, visit www.AikenCountyFarmersMarket.com or call 803-293-2214.

For more information about the Market in The Alley, call 803-644-1902 or visit www.visitaikensc.com.


