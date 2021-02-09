Love Letters to Aiken: Aiken Standard readers encouraged to share their love of Aiken

Dear Aiken ... let me count the ways.
This February, during the month of love, the Aiken Standard is kicking off its Love Letters to Aiken project to encourage local residents to share what they love about the city they call home.
Through this call for creativity, we're asking readers to create a handmade or handwritten card or letter, fill it with everything they love about Aiken, and mail it to the newspaper to be used in the project highlighting local residents' love for the city established in the 1800s along the railroad.
We want to know what you – our readers – love about Aiken. Share your stories, your memories, and if you want to share photos, please send copies or include a self-addressed stamped envelope to have them returned.
After the past year, we all need a chance for a little creativity and positivity in our lives. Whether you are a lifelong resident, or a transplant from another town, state or country, we hope this project will get the creative juices flowing and allow local residents to have a voice and share what they love about where they live.
Inspired by a similar effort in Fort Worth Magazine, the staff of the Aiken Standard plans to use the responses in our upcoming 2021 edition of Discover Aiken Magazine later this year.
We will also be asking community leaders around our city to write their own Love Letters to Aiken to be shared, as well.
To participate, mail letters to: Attn.: Love Letters to Aiken, Aiken Standard, 326 Rutland Drive, Aiken SC 29801.
Worried about your handwriting or penmanship? We'll accept typed and emailed letters too. Just email them to editorial@aikenstandard.com, Attn.: Love Letters to Aiken.
As history goes, Aiken began with a love story, so we can't wait to see how the Aiken Standard's Love Letters to Aiken project will culminate. We hope we love the response.