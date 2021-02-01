Longtime Aiken County probate judge and public servant Sue Roe dies

Caring, hardworking and a "true professional" are just some of the words peers used to described one of Aiken County's longest serving officials after learning of her death.
The Honorable Probate Judge Sue H. Roe died Jan. 27, 2021, at 77 years old, according to an obituary by Shellhouse Funeral Home.
Roe worked in the Aiken County Courthouse for at least five decades before announcing she would not seek re-election for probate judge of Aiken County, according to past reporting by the Aiken Standard.
She was elected to take office as probate judge on Jan. 1, 1984, and held the office for 32 years, according to the South Carolina Judicial Department’s website.
Born April 2, 1943 in Aiken County, Roe would go on to graduate from Aiken High School and attended USC Aiken, according to scstatehouse.gov.
Prior to her election as probate judge, Roe served for 21 years in the court system, including 11 years as Aiken County clerk of court.
She served as president of S.C. Association of Counties; served on the National Association of Counties Justice and Public Safety Steering Committee for five years; and was appointed by the NACO president as one of 10 presidential appointees to the National Association of Counties Board of Directors, according to the website.
Roe also served as chairman of the Aiken County Judicial Center Renovation Committee.
During Roe's tenure as probate judge, Aiken County Probate Court and its staff earned a reputation of being efficient and helpful to citizens from all walks of life, a senate resolution passed by the South Carolina General Assembly in honor of her retirement states.
"The South Carolina Senate is grateful for the legacy of leadership and service Judge Roe has bestowed on Aiken County and the State and appreciates her long and enduring service to the citizens of South Carolina," the resolution reads.
Bill Weeks, second judicial circuit solicitor, was just one of several who witnessed Roe's works in Aiken County. He knew her since she was a clerk of court and describes her "a true public servant."
"Judge Roe was a consummate public servant," Weeks said. "She always appeared to care in my dealings with her. She was an excellent clerk of court. She hired excellent people to be in her office. She just didn’t tolerate anybody not having compassion for the public."
Honorable Judge Rodney A. Peeples, who served from 1974 to 2004, said he first met Roe shortly after he was first elected. He said she served as deputy clerk of court, a position she excelled in and was well respected for, Peeples said.
"I had the opportunity to preside in each of the 46 counties in the state, and I had served with many clerks of court, but no one came close to the integrity, dignity and professionalism Sue Roe had," Peeples said. "She was an icon. She made me a better judge."
Both Weeks and Peeples described Roe as an impactful person who loved her job and loved the community she served. In a letter dated March 3, 2016, she expressed just that.
“[It] has been my honor to serve the citizens of Aiken County as Probate Judge for the past 32 years. ... I would like to express my deep appreciation to all the citizens of this county for allowing me to serve,” Roe wrote.