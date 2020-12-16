Local student donates coats to Aiken County schools

After holding a coat drive last weekend, middle school student Noah Cato officially donated the coats to the Aiken County Public School District.
Cato collected 270 new coats and 95 gently used coats during the coat drive, calling the initiative Noah's Way. Osbon's Laundry and Cleaners dry-cleaned the used coats so they would be fresh.
Guidance counselors and principals came to Leavelle McCampbell Middle School, at 1120 Weldon Way in Graniteville, to collect the coats from Cato.
Security Federal Bank presented a check to Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon of Osbon's Laundry and Cleaners to offset the dry cleaning costs.
There will be a permanent closet at Byrd Elementary School, 1125 Weldon Way, Graniteville, where coats will be stored. Any elementary-aged student in the district in need will be able to get a coat from the closet. Similarly, there will be a permanent closet for middle school students at Leavelle McCampbell. This provides a storing place for the coats that aren't immediately needed.