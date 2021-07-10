Local leaders, residents speak about jobs, wages, housing during community forum

Almost 25 Aiken County residents and leaders came together Saturday afternoon at a community forum, with the main topics being jobs, wages and affordable housing.
Held at the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, each attendee was given the opportunity to speak and ask questions, while information about various local resources was handed out.
Heather Sanders, 2nd Congressional District vice chair of the S.C. Democratic Party Labor and Progressive Caucus, was inspired to help organize the event after hearing Aiken City Council member Lessie Price speak during a recent meeting of the Aiken County Democratic Party.
"We all know if we don't talk about these issues, they don't exist," Sanders said.
Some of the speakers included representatives from the Aiken Housing Authority, Aiken County Branch NAACP, Lower Savannah Council of Government and Aiken Technical College, as well as Aiken City Council members Price and Gail Diggs and S.C. Rep Bill Clyburn, D-Aiken.
Each of the speakers talked about how they or their organizations could help attendees with various issues. Clyburn urged attendees to reach out to their elected officials with their concerns that may otherwise go unnoticed. He also passed out copies of the S.C. Legislative Manual, which includes numbers for all state representatives.
"Don't be afraid to pick up the telephone and call and ask questions," Clyburn said.
"We are here to come up with solutions together as a unit," Price said. "We cannot come up with solutions if we don't talk about the issues and become real about the issues."
"It's important for us to hear all the comments, all the concerns from everyone," Price continued. "Otherwise, we don't know where the real voices are coming from and what solutions we can expect."
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control had a booth at the forum to administer COVID-19 vaccines to any attendees who had not yet received one.
Karin Sisk, one of the attendees, said she learned so much about what resources are available within Aiken County.
"I even learned things that I can take to friends and community members that I didn't know (were) available here on both sides of the river," Sisk said.
"It was just a wonderful event and I was so pleased that these young women put (it) together," Sisk continued.