Local government leaders in Aiken County react to delayed coronavirus test results

Local officials shared their thoughts on the spike in positive coronavirus test results in Aiken County on Wednesday after the announcement of delayed test results from an Augusta hospital Tuesday.
The results went unreported to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control by Augusta University Healthcare and date back to March 18, according to DHEC. These unreported results added over 15,000 test results, which included more than 2,000 positive cases. Over 1,300 of those positives were in Aiken County.
This brings Aiken County's total number of positive cases to 3,764.
Gary Bunker, chairman of Aiken County Council, said that he is extremely disappointed to hear the news and that it might have changed his approach to a mask ordinance.
"I think we’ve been very poorly served because the council does use this kind of data in making policy decisions," Bunker said. "I can't speak for the other members of County Council, but I have no doubt that we would have taken this into account."
In July, County Council held a meeting and approved a resolution that suggests strategies to prevent the spread of the virus. There is not a mandatory mask ordinance.
The resolution recommends that Aiken County residents “take appropriate steps, including, but not limited to, social distancing, the use of hand sanitizer, the frequent washing of hands, the use of properly worn masks or face coverings, the avoidance of large crowds, staying home when feeling ill and quarantining if one believes they may have been in contact with an infected individual.”
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon said he's interested to go through the new numbers and see how they fall on the timeline since March. This would show where the spikes are and see how Aiken's mask ordinance affected the new count, he said.
"It's unfortunate that we didn't have these numbers," but the city can only make decisions with the information it does have, Osbon said.
Osbon also said that the numbers have shown that mask ordinances have helped cities across the state, and Aiken has been "right in line with what the experts say."
Aiken City Council recently extended the mandatory city mask ordinance until noon on Nov. 16. Until that time, masks – cloth, fabric or other material that fits securely over a person's nose and mouth, including bandanas, scarves and gaiters – are required in all businesses, restaurants and facilities open to the public within city limits. The city first passed an ordinance on July 13.
North Augusta City Council passed a resolution on July 6 stating it is "strongly recommended and encouraged" that people wear face coverings when in public spaces, but the resolution does not require that coverings be worn.
North Augusta Mayor Bob Pettit said, "City leadership continues to evaluate data continually, and possible changes to the policy recommending the wearing of a mask are always a part of that discussion."
Pettit also said that 90% of the citizens doing business at the Finance Department have worn a mask. "I look at that as an indication citizens recognize the benefit a mask provides," Pettit said.
Staff writers Dede Biles and Lindsey Hodges contributed to this article.