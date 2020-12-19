Local fallen veterans honored for Wreaths Across America Day

Dozens of people gathered at Sunset Memorial Gardens Saturday afternoon to lay wreaths on the graves of veterans to honor them for the annual Wreaths Across America Day.
Around 1,000 wreaths were laid throughout the cemetery, located at 2648 Jefferson Davis Highway in Graniteville, as part of a national event that takes place in over 2,100 sites across the country. The Aiken County efforts is spearheaded by Tony Venetz, who started doing it around seven years ago.
Venetz oversees around 14 ceremonies across the county, after it originally started at one cemetery.
Dwight Bradham, director of Aiken County Veterans Affairs, spoke during the ceremony about the sacrifices these veterans made.
"The freedoms we enjoy today have not come without a price," said Bradham. "Lying here before us, and in cemeteries throughout this nation, are men and women who gave their lives so that we can live in freedom and without fear."
Bradham evoked patriotism in his speech, saying, "the United States of America was founded on the ideals of freedom, justice and equality. Our nation shines as a shining beacon of liberty and freedom to the world. We thank those who gave their lives to keep us free and we shall not forget you."
The Aiken High School Naval Junior ROTC was part of the ceremony, with members doing the presentation of colors with the American flag and the S.C. state flag. Lt. Cmdr. Stacey Cook said this day is meant to honor all of those who have given their lives for their country.
"It’s an acknowledgement of their service and what they’ve sacrificed for us," said Cook.
The event's keynote speaker was retired Maj. Gen. William Grimsley, who was selected as South Carolina's first secretary of veteran affairs in February. Grimsley's message centered around what he sees as the two biggest reasons why Wreaths Across America is celebrated: honor and hope.
"We honor the service of those who wore the cloth of the nation, whether in peace or war, two years or a lifetime," said Grimsley. "These patriots stood up for what is good and what is right."
Of hope, Grimsley said "the wreaths laid here today and across the United States are a tangible symbol of" hope for a brighter future and for the opportunities provided in the U.S.
Venetz said the wreaths are freshly cut, grown and put together in Maine and driven to South Carolina by truckers who do it for free and as volunteers.
S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, attended the event and said it's critical that these fallen heroes are remembered during one of the busiest times of the year.
"This particular event, over the last several years, has expanded in Aiken County and I am so proud of the volunteer efforts that have brought this to fruition," said Taylor.
“This day means that we’re going to say thank you for giving us the opportunities that we’ve had and will have to all the men and women who wore the uniform," said Venetz.