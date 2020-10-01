Local doctor, post-COVID-19, joins plasma donor corps in Aiken

Dr. Harry Goldmark, as a retired orthopedic surgeon who worked in the suburbs of New York City, has covered a variety of medical territory over the course of decades, but the summer of 2020 brought him a fresh, intensely personal lesson, through COVID-19.
The 74-year-old Aiken resident contracted the disease in July, and part of his treatment was to receive CCP – COVID-19 convalescent plasma, which comes from someone who also had the coronavirus. Other drugs were also part of the treatment.
Almost three months later, Goldmark has recovered and is returning the favor, as Shepeard Community Blood Center’s first CCP donor who also received CCP treatment.
“The actual process couldn’t have been easier,” Goldmark said, recalling his Sept. 29 visit at Shepeard’s Aiken facility. “The phlebotomist was wonderful. I spoke to the director. She was charming, and we had some nice discussions; and I’m happy to do it.”
Things were not so upbeat for the doctor for a few days in mid-July, when he was a patient at Prisma Health Richland Hospital, in Columbia, and feeling too sick to get out of bed.
His blood oxygen levels never got below 90 percent, which is why he was never put on a respirator, he recalled.
“On the fourth day, I began to feel a little better, and by the sixth day, I was able to go home. I was hardly normal and needed six weeks for full recovery.”
He recalled, “Since I benefitted from the plasma – the CCP – I wanted to donate.”
Goldmark and his wife, Nancy, moved to the Aiken area in December 2015, after years of medical practice in New York's Westchester and Rockland counties.
Their household, along with a new, highly motivated blood donor, also includes two horses and three mini-donkeys, the doctor noted.
Shepeard Community Blood Center now has about 150 donors who have had COVID-19, according to Melinda Woodell, the blood bank's director of apheresis (a plasma-removal process).
She confirmed that Goldmark is unique.
“He gave us a call and asked if he was eligible, and then kind of went through the steps of eligibility for us,” she said.
“It’s very difficult to find someone who’s gone through that same procedure. You have to be healthy. You have to meet the donor eligibility … for anyone who’s received plasma or any other blood products. It’s a 12-week deferment.”
The numbers were precise.
“He donated exactly 12 weeks from his transfusion. We did the math, and the very first day he was eligible was the 29th, and that’s when he came in.”
The door for such donors remains open, Woodell confirmed.
"For those potential donors, if they're interested in becoming our next CCP donor, they need to have proof to their positive test results. They must be symptom-free for at least 14 days. Females who have ever been pregnant have to come in for an additional test. Men do not have to go through that process."
Details on donor opportunities are at shepeardblood.org and 706-737-4551.