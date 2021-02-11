Local community pleased with Windsor vaccination clinic

Windsor played host to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday and locals were pleased with the results.
The clinic was held at the Windsor Fire Department as a collaboration between Rural Health Services and Aiken Electric Cooperative. Nursing students from Aiken Technical College administered the shots to a few hundred residents.
Carolyn Emanuel-McClain, Rural Health Services CEO, visited the site and said it was exciting to be able to provide vaccines to a rural community, like Windsor.
"We’ve heard so much in the news about how rural underserved areas are struggling to get the vaccine," Emanuel-McClain said. "We wanted our first event to be in a rural underserved area, and Windsor was just the ideal place because we had also people from up here that wanted us to have it."
Emanuel-McClain said the reception from the community has been fantastic.
Gary Stooksbury, Aiken Electric Cooperative CEO, said that he was very pleased with the turnout. Stooksbury said AEC had received inquiries from Windsor residents that some people didn't have internet access to be able to sign up for the vaccine.
Stooksbury said S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, also contacted him regarding this issue to see if there was anything AEC could do to help. Celine Mitchell, AEC's information systems manager, and AEC's IT team set up old computers at the Windsor Fire Department to run the clinic.
"It just sort of fit," Stooksbury said.
Gregg Nelson was volunteering at the clinic and received his vaccine on Thursday. Nelson said it wasn't as bad as he expected.
"It was a quick prick in the arm and that was it," Nelson said.
Nelson said it's a benefit to receive the vaccine because it will help keep him and his family safe.
"I’ve been tested about three or four times now, and each test has been negative," Nelson said. "But, I do know folks who have tested positive, I know folks who have died from COVID. It feels important to protect myself and protect my family."
Michael Dunbar, Windsor's mayor, said it was great to have the clinic and it's a "milestone for the town of Windsor."
Dunbar's wife, Lisa, is a town council member and she said she's very thankful the clinic was able to happen.
"In the rural areas, we don’t get a lot of stuff they can get within the town," Dunbar said.
Emanuel-McClain said Rural Health Services will be holding more clinics in the future, including one next Thursday, Feb. 18, at Second Baptist Church in Aiken. Residents can sign up for the clinic under the COVID-19 tab of Rural Health Services' website.
"We will eventually take care of Aiken County, one way or the other," Emanuel-McClain said. "We will continue to vaccinate until we don’t get any more calls for vaccination."