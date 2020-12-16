Local church hosting Christmas Eve service in Aiken Mall parking lot

St. John's United Methodist Church is hosting a special Christmas Eve drive-in service in the parking lot of the Aiken Mall.
The service will be at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 24, in the mall's front parking lot between Books-A-Million and Belk, and will last until around 6 p.m. The church will use an FM radio transmitter to broadcast the service on station 90.1, so that attendees can stay in their vehicles.
Christmas music will be performed by members by the Aiken Brass, chancel choir members and the 9:02 band. Tim McClendon, the church's senior pastor, will do a short sermon before the service concludes with a candle lighting of 1,000 battery-operated candles provided by the church.
McClendon said the church wanted to make this Christmas Eve as normal as possible, while being safe and mindful of COVID-19. He said that there are 684 parking spaces in the lot between Books-A-Million and Belk.
"We’re going to worship and praise and sing Christmas carols and try to find some hope in the midst of the darkness," said McClendon.