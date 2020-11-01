Lindsey Graham talks Trump, Amy Coney Barrett at Aiken rally

Senator Lindsey Graham praised President Donald Trump and Justice Amy Coney Barrett at his Sunday rally at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center just a few days before Election Day, when he faces off against challenger Jaime Harrison.
"My goal Tuesday is for everybody in California and New York to be depressed," Graham said to the cheering audience.
Graham warned the conservative crowd that if Democrats win on Tuesday, they will expand the Supreme Court and fill it with "a bunch of liberals," open borders and change the Electoral College.
Encouraging the attendees to vote for Trump, Graham promised four more years of "picking judges," "tax cuts," "keeping the military strong" and "killing the terrorists instead of appeasing the terrorists."
Graham told the audience, some of whom sported Blue Lives Matter flags or apparel, that he backs the blue in supporting law enforcement and is "proudly pro-life."
"You know why I think my opponent is going to fall short? Because if you think Nancy Pelosi and Hillary Clinton are an inspiration to you, you're in the wrong state," Graham said.
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, who is facing Democrat Adair Ford Boroughs in the general election, also spoke at the rally in support of Graham's campaign.
After the rally, Graham described a few local Republicans, including Mayor Rick Osbon, as his "Aiken County mafia" – people who have supported him since the '90s.
"I've never felt better about the election than I do right now," Graham said after the rally. "I've had a lot of money spent against me, but the ground game in Aiken County, we've got a really good Republican party here ... It's really important that we run up the numbers in Aiken."
Local reactions
Local musicians Barb and Roger Rollins played the national anthem on the trumpet and trombone before the politicians began speaking at the rally. Barb Rollins said she and her husband are strong Republicans who perform at many local Republican events.
Donning a Trump hat, mask and T-shirt, Randall Brown passed out Lindsey Graham stickers at the rally.
Brown praised Graham's anti-abortion stance.
"He believes in the right for the life of a child," Brown said before the rally began.
Bree McKellar Saum, volunteering at the rally for the Aiken Republican Club, said she feels Graham represents her views on First and Second Amendment rights.
"If you still believe in the values of faith, family and freedom, you need to vote red all the way on Tuesday," Saum said minutes before Graham's arrival.
After the rally, local Republican Debbie Dixon said she was glad Graham visited Aiken after not having visited "for a while."
Dixon said she expects a Republican win on Election Day.