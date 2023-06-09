Lindsey Graham looks to address gun store smash-and-grabs

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., wants to address the smash-and-grab thefts of federally licensed gun dealers.

On Thursday, Graham reintroduced the Federal Firearms Licensee Protection Act, which would increase the penalties for criminals convicted of stealing guns from licensed dealers.

He said he was proud to reintroduce the bill, especially when crime is rising.

"I believe in responsible gun ownership — not criminals stealing firearms," Graham said.

The bill would increase the statutory maximum penalty for stealing any firearm from a federally licensed dealer's business from 10 to 20 years, impose a mandatory minimum sentence of three years for burglary from a dealer and five years for robbery from a dealer, and would criminalize the attempted theft of a firearm from a licensed importer, manufacturer, dealer or collector.

Twenty-two Republicans have co-sponsored the bill and it's been endorsed by the National Sports Shooting Foundation.