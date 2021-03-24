Leverett's building giving way to Take 5 oil business

Plans are in place – and demolition is underway – to turn one of Aiken's most prominent business locations into an oil-change business, with a major focus on fast, first-class customer service.

The former Leverett's Shoes building, unoccupied since December 2018, is being demolished this week, to give way to a Take 5 Oil Change – the second such establishment in the Aiken-Augusta area, with the other being in Augusta, at 3131 Washington Road. It opened in December. Hopes are for the new business, at 1796 Whiskey Road, to be up and running early this summer.

The shoe store was a local staple for 57 years. It had its origins in The Alley and reportedly moved to its final location, a few yards from Pine Log Road, in 1975. The owners were the husband-and-wife team of Elva Leverett and the late Kenneth Leverett, and the sale of the business site by the Leverett family reportedly took place in February.

Rose Daugherty, who worked at Leverett's for 42 years and now works at South Aiken Physical Therapy and George Funeral Home, said Leverett's went into business around 1961 on a location that had previously been the site of a car wash and a men's clothing store.

"Mr. and Mrs. Leverett offered one of the finest establishments in Aiken," she said. "They had what they called a sit-and-fit service, and many people in the Aiken area as well as the Augusta area frequented the store for that personalized service. They were great employers and had very high standards and high values."

David Berry, one of Take 5's local owners, said he hopes for the groundbreaking to be "very soon – as soon as next week." The new establishment is likely to have about 10 employees, he added.

Take 5, he said, includes more 500 locations around the country. One of the business' basic ideas is "the stay-in-your-car, 10-minute oil change."

Berry said Take 5 dates back to 1984 in New Orleans and is "really centered around top-notch customer service."

The location is between Virginia Acres Park and an Aiken Express convenience store, and across Whiskey Road from a Wells Fargo and a Regions Bank, near one of Aiken's most famously busy intersections.

Other Take 5 locations in the region are in Lexington, Columbia and West Columbia. The company, now in 18 states, is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has most of its locations in the eastern half of the United States. It reaches as far west as Arizona and Colorado. Berry and his business partner, Scott Montgomery, are based in Spartanburg.