Letter: HR-127 would do away with guns

And you thought this day would never come.
You must read HR-127.
When I finished reading this legislative proposal, I could not envision someone who, in a single stroke, could enrage so many Americans. Americans of every walk of life, political party, religion, sex, race and many other groups. It may be the most diverse group in the nation. Yet, I know that a large portion of our population would find this law, if it were to become one, perfectly acceptable. This group could be divided into two portions. Those who do not own a firearm and those who no longer believe in the uniqueness given to us in our Constitution.
Those words write the Second Amendment into the blackness of the void. Forget the debate about a “well regulated militia” or “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.”
The name of the legislation’s title begins with Sabika Sheikh, a student from Pakistan, who was one of several students and teachers killed by a crazy teenage kid who was bent out of shape at a female student for not giving him the time of day.
HR-127 would not have stopped this tragedy.
It will not stop the carnage in the cities of L.A., Chicago, Detroit, New York and Washington, D.C., (you know which ones). Mindless, shameless humans are killing kids walking on the streets, being pushed by mothers in baby carriages. Innocents killed by the hundreds with illegal weapons. Most of these cities have very tough gun laws, but that does not stop the slaughter. A slaughter, often, among gangs over drug turf, initiation killings for entry into a gang or for no reason at all.
Color against color.
Dependent, without hope and without a culture.
Does it matter?
It matters because the death of a toddler of color shot to death in a drive-by shooting will never have his/her name on a piece of anti-gun legislation. This scenario does not fit the narrative of systemic racism inferred by its author of color.
In modern history, there has never been a successful tyrant who did not disarm his victims before he/she began their tyrannical controls over the population. Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, all of them, knew this and it is the reason we have a second amendment. So, if you are looking for a tyrant, look for the one who wants your guns.
What bothers me the most is my lack of understanding as to how we got to where we are. As a nation, what have we done wrong that has not been overcome by the uncountable things we have done well? Around 700,000 Americans died to end slavery. Was that not enough?
What event or events caused our children to believe that there is such a thing as white privilege. If you believed this was true, think of the guilt that might accompany such a belief. So indoctrinated, you would believe anything you were told by those who have already profiled you as white bread.
Gus Fitch
Aiken