Last jewel of Aiken Triple Crown nixed as Pacers and Polo canceled due to COVID-19

The novel coronavirus pandemic has wiped out the 2021 edition of the Aiken Triple Crown.
USC Aiken announced Friday in a news release that Pacers and Polo has been canceled.
The event was scheduled for March 27 at the Powderhouse Polo Field.
The decision to call it off followed previous announcements from their respective organizers that the first two legs of the Aiken Triple Crown – the Aiken Trials and the Aiken Spring Steeplechase – had been called off.
Aiken Spring Steeplechase won't be held this year; no decision yet on Aiken Trials or Pacers and Polo
The Aiken Training Track conducts the Aiken Trials, which had been set this year for March 13.
The Aiken Steeplechase Association is in charge of the Aiken Spring Steeplechase, which was scheduled for March 20.
USC Aiken teams up with the Aiken Polo Club to offer Pacers and Polo.
“We regret that this year's Pacers and Polo event, the last leg of the Triple Crown, needed to be canceled, but it is the wisest course of action at this time," said Mary Driscoll, USC Aiken’s vice chancellor for advancement and external affairs, in a prepared statement. “We need to follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) protocols for the health and safety of everyone. The university looks forward to celebrating with our friends and supporters at next year's Pacers and Polo.”
Pacers and Polo is a major fundraiser for USC Aiken athletic scholarships.
"While the (Aiken Polo Club’s) 2021 polo season will continue, we understand the decision made by USC Aiken to cancel their event,” said Charlie Bostwick, president of the Aiken Polo Club’s board of directors, who also was quoted in the release. “They have been a great partner with us during the years, and we look forward to the 2022 event."
Both Pacers and Polo and the Aiken Spring Steeplechase also were called off in 2020 because of COVID-19, but the Aiken Trials did take place.
The Aiken Triple Crown began in 1971.