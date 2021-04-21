Kisner Foundation announces recipients of 2021 grant awards

The Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation announced the recipients of its 2021 grant awards.

In all, 14 organizations across the CSRA received a combined total of $75,845 from the foundation.

The organizations, and the amount they received, are as follows: Area Churches Together Serving, or ACTS, received $1,500; the Aiken County YMCA received $3,000; Apparo Academy received $15,000; the Augusta Swim League received $6,250; the First Tee of Aiken received $5,000; the First Tee of Augusta received $5,000; Great Oak Equine received $7,600; the Pilot Club of CSRA, Inc. received $1,000; PlaySafe received $15,000; the Rotary Club of Aiken received $5,000; the Salvation Army Kroc Center received $5,000; South Aiken High Men's Golf received $1,500; South Aiken High Women's Golf received $1,500; and South Aiken High Volleyball received $3,495.

Since the foundation was started in 2016, it has contributed over $500,000 through 48 grants to various organizations across the CSRA, according to a press release.