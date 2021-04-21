You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Kisner Foundation announces recipients of 2021 grant awards

SB Kisner Foundation 1.jpg (copy) (copy)
Buy Now

The Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation announced the recipients of its 2021 grant awards Wednesday. The Kisners are pictured here at a 2019 fundraising event. (Aiken Standard/File)

 Aiken Standard File Photo

The Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation announced the recipients of its 2021 grant awards.

In all, 14 organizations across the CSRA received a combined total of $75,845 from the foundation.

The organizations, and the amount they received, are as follows: Area Churches Together Serving, or ACTS, received $1,500; the Aiken County YMCA received $3,000; Apparo Academy received $15,000; the Augusta Swim League received $6,250; the First Tee of Aiken received $5,000; the First Tee of Augusta received $5,000; Great Oak Equine received $7,600; the Pilot Club of CSRA, Inc. received $1,000; PlaySafe received $15,000; the Rotary Club of Aiken received $5,000; the Salvation Army Kroc Center received $5,000; South Aiken High Men's Golf received $1,500; South Aiken High Women's Golf received $1,500; and South Aiken High Volleyball received $3,495.

Since the foundation was started in 2016, it has contributed over $500,000 through 48 grants to various organizations across the CSRA, according to a press release.


Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Columbia Breaking News

Greenville Breaking News

Myrtle Beach Breaking News

Aiken Breaking News