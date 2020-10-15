Kisner Foundation announces 2021 grant program, launches youth program

The Kevin and Brittney Kisner Foundation has announced the focus of its 2021 grant program.
The grants will focus on sports, recreation and fitness.
"Kevin and Brittany believe that opportunities through sports and fitness contribute to children building solid foundations for successful lives," according to a news release.
The grant application will open on Jan. 1, 2021, and close Feb. 1, 2021, at 4 p.m. According to a release, the guidelines are as follows:
- The organization operates an organized sport, recreational activity, or fitness program that offers consistent and structured opportunity for play to groups of children.
- Organizations must have an educational component(s) that is offered to program participants at no charge to them.
- Funds must be used for structure costs, equipment costs, or participation fees/dues.
- Request must be under $25,000.
- No capital campaign requests will be considered for funding.
For more information or to view the application, visit kisnerfoundation.com.
The foundation also recently announced a new youth program, Kiz Kidz. The program will allow members to receive golf tips and fitness advice from Kisner through a quarterly newsletter.
Each member will receive a Kiz Kidz T-shirt, a membership card signed by Kisner and the opportunity to meet PGA Tour pros at the annual golf tournament at Sage Valley Golf Club in Graniteville.
“I am excited for this new program where I can make a direct impact to grow the game of golf and encourage kids to stay active and live a healthy lifestyle like I do on tour," Kisner said in a statement.
There is an annual membership fee of $50, and children between the ages of 5-18 are eligible to join. All proceeds will go toward funding Kisner Foundation programming.
For more information, visit kisnerfoundation.com.