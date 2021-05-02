Keep Aiken County Beautiful to hold clean up event on May 29

Keep Aiken County Beautiful is active all year long, but during the annual Great American Cleanup campaign, the first day of spring through the first day of summer, the group focuses on litter cleanups and encourages all Aiken County residents to be a part of the transformation that is taking place around the community. In an effort to reduce the amount of litter in our area, KACB is hosting its second Clean Slate on Highway 78 litter cleanup. The cleanup is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Saturday, May 29 and is open to anyone willing and able to participate.
“The ultimate goal is to make littering in Aiken County so uncommon that litter cleanups are no longer needed. Until that happens, this type of large-scale cleanup will have an immediate positive impact on the appearance and safety of Highway 78 and the community,” stated Keep Aiken County Beautiful coordinator, Kandace Cave.
In 2020, 22 volunteers came out to help remove litter from Highway 78 during the Great American Cleanup. The group was able to remove 600 pounds of litter from a 1-mile stretch in front of Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School. “We are a new program and we believe in celebrating all progress, no matter how big or small the improvement may seem,” said Cave. “However, we want to make an even bigger impact during the 2021 cleanup on Highway 78. We need more support from the community. We need volunteers and sponsors to help us make a clean slate on Highway 78.”
“It is important that our events, such as the Great American Cleanup campaign, works to build the next generation of environmental stewards,” Cave said. “Through these cleanups, awareness campaigns and beautification efforts, residents and volunteers young and old will be empowered to take action in preserving our environment. Your age, socioeconomic background or ZIP code should not determine whether you live in a clean and safe community. Keep Aiken County Beautiful serves all of the residents of Aiken County. We believe that everyone deserves to benefit from a clean and safe environment. Keep Aiken County Beautiful programs are accessible to all people in our county. We are here to help all neighborhoods and municipalities, no matter where they are located in Aiken County.”
The goal of the cleanup is to get as many people out to pick up litter on as much of Highway 78/Charleston Highway as possible in a two-hour time frame. A 9-mile stretch has been targeted for the 2021 cleanup. This cleanup will take at least 100 volunteers and is perfect for fraternities, sororities, churches, teammates, civic groups, social clubs and neighborhoods.
Volunteers can sign up as teams, create a team name, select their pick up location on Highway 78 and once registered, pick up their trash bags, safety vests and other supplies before the cleanup.
Supplies will be distributed at Oakwood-Windsor Elementary School during the cleanup for people who did not register in advance or did not register as a team. Law enforcement will be present to help keep volunteers safe.
“Highway 78, starting at the Barnwell County line to the Aiken City limits has been plagued by litter for years. It is one of the most heavily littered roads in our county according to our Litter Index and we need help cleaning it up,” said Cave.
“Please do not litter. If you see litter, pick it up. Invite others to participate in anti-litter programs such as the Adopt-A-Highway program, the Great American Cleanup, or any litter pickup. When you see your friends, neighbors, co-workers, and community members trying to keep Aiken County beautiful, join them! We are all in this together; litter trashes everyone,” said Cave.
Volunteers can register at volunteer.kab.org. For more information, email KACB@aikencountysc.gov or call 803-502-9000 ext. 3356.
In the event of inclement weather, the cleanup will be Saturday, June 5.