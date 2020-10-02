It's Spooky to be Hungry campaign begins amid sharp spike in CSRA food insecurity

The Golden Harvest Food Bank's largest campaign kickoff has officially started – and coincides with one of the highest spikes of food insecurity the CSRA has seen in years.
The 28th It's Spooky to be Hungry food fundraiser officially began last Thursday and lasts through the month of October. The campaign is Golden Harvest's largest fundraiser of the year, and this year's edition will be undergoing some slight changes to accommodate for coronavirus safety precautions.
COVID-19 has caused food insecurity to rise 41% in the food bank's 25-county service area, which includes Aiken County. According to Golden Harvest, 1 in 5 people now struggle with hunger in the CSRA.
“It’s Spooky To Be Hungry is a big success every year because we can draw on the generous spirit of people in the CSRA," said Golden Harvest Executive Director Amy Breitmann in an email. "It’s especially important that we come together this year to help families in need, many of whom are turning to the food bank for the first time. We’re taking extra steps to ensure our community stays safe by offering opportunities to participate virtually.”
This year, Golden Harvest is encouraging neighborhoods, schools and businesses to create virtual food drives to raise monetary donations. Every dollar raised provides three meals to people in need, according to Golden Harvest.
The food bank's goal is to raise as least $100,000 to combat hunger.
People can still collect nonperishable food items to donate during the campaign, a Golden Harvest spokesperson confirmed. Schools participating in the food drive will also be collecting food items throughout the month of October.
For more information, visit goldenharvest.org.