Interviews on the spot: Aiken Standard holding hiring event Saturday, June 5

The Aiken Standard will host a hiring event with job interviews on the spot this Saturday.
The walk-in job fair will be held at the Aiken Standard from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 5. The Aiken Standard is located at 326 Rutland Drive, across from Aiken High School.
The Aiken Standard is currently recruiting for advertising sales account executives, circulation assistant, press operator, press helper, newspaper sales, inserters, and newspaper delivery carriers.
Carriers deliver multiple newspapers countywide seven days a week, 365 days a year. They are independent contractors who are responsible for delivering the publications in good condition by 6 a.m. weekdays and 7 a.m. weekends.
“I’m hearing from other news organizations across the state that they’re experiencing the same shortage of carriers as we’re seeing here in Aiken County,” Aiken Standard Publisher Rhonda Overbey said. “I’m grateful for the patience that our readers have shown, but all of us just want to get the newspapers delivered.”
Motor route carriers are contractors who deliver during early morning hours. Contractors are paid a piece-rate for each paper delivered.
Most routes can be completed in one-and-a-half to two hours. Newspapers are available to be picked up between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m. Contractors can decide for themselves what time to start deliveries.
If interested, come to the Aiken Standard during Saturday's job fair to complete an application and interview the same day.
Light refreshments will be served.