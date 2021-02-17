Iconic fountain in downtown Aiken undergoing repairs

The iconic boy-and-girl fountain in downtown Aiken has been disassembled and sent to Columbia for repairs.
The fountain, known as the Morgan Circle Fountain, is typically perched in the center of the Laurens Street-Park Avenue intersection. It will be fixed, cleaned, reinstalled and up and running before the 2021 Masters Tournament in April, the contractor told the city.
City staff attempted to repair the fountain “some time ago,” City Manager Stuart Bedenbaugh said Wednesday, “but did not feel comfortable trying to disassemble such a notable and old landmark.”