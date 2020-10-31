Hundreds celebrate Halloween at the City of Aiken's drive-thru Boo Bash

Even in the minutes before the City of Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department's drive-thru Boo Bash kicked off, the car line stretched beyond the H. Odell Weeks Activity Center entrance and onto Whiskey Road.
The Halloween event took place at four different locations: the Weeks Center, the Smith-Hazel Recreation Center, the Lessie B. Price Aiken Senior and Youth Center, and the Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum.
Costumed volunteers passed out candy and shouted "Happy Halloween" as cars, trucks and minivans carrying miniature superheroes and spooky witches passed by.
Breanna Jackson, program coordinator and the organizer of the event, said the department wanted to give kids the opportunity to trick or treat safely.
As a Halloween playlist blasted through the speakers at Smith-Hazel, Jackson said she loved how the kids excitedly poked their heads out of the window.
"Everybody's been super sweet, super respectful. We've been enjoying it just as much as the kids have," Jackson said.
Jackson said the four locations had different themes: "Candy Land" at the Weeks Center, "spooky" at Smith-Hazel, "harvest" at the Lessie B. Price Center and "dinosaur" at the train museum.
Volunteers at Odell Weeks were surprised by the huge turnout.
Sherry Spann, a Target employee, said she hadn't expected so many people to arrive, but she enjoyed seeing children's happy faces.
"We enjoy giving back time to the community. This is what we do every year. Hopefully, next year will be back to normal," Spann said.
Rasheka Gaines, recreation supervisor at the Weeks Center, said she was glad to see the community enjoy the event.
"We did know, with all the safeguards that we put in place, that people would come because they would feel safe about trick or treating. But never once this big of a crowd," Gaines said, laughing.
Odell Weeks was the busiest of the four event locations, but many people stopped by each of the Boo Bash spots, said Sam Radford, recreation manager at the Weeks Center.
Radford's favorite part of the event was the kids.
"They're all so excited to come through the drive-thru, and you can tell that the kids and the parents spent a lot of time on their costumes, and they're all super cute," Radford said.
Next year, Gaines said the department plans to have its usual trunk-or-treat event at Citizens Park if it is safe to do so.