How to vote absentee in the general election, and dates to know

Every South Carolina resident can vote absentee in the Nov. 3 general election, an option made available in response to the novel coronavirus public-health crisis.
Absentee voting can be done two ways: in person and by mail.
In-person absentee voting begins Oct. 5. and ends Nov. 2.
To vote absentee in person, visit the Aiken County Elections and Registration Office, 1930 University Parkway, complete an absentee application, and vote.
Satellite locations are also open for absentee voting. Dates vary. All are open 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.:
- H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, 1700 Whiskey Road; Oct. 26-30
- Jackson Town Hall, 106 Main St., Jackson; Oct. 19-23
- First Baptist Church of Windsor, 539 Middleton Drive, Windsor; Oct. 12-15
- Wagener Volunteer Fire Department, 299 Park Ave. N.E., Wagener; Oct. 26-29
- Ridge Spring-Monetta High School, 1071 Trojan Road, Monetta; Oct. 26-28
- North Augusta Community Center, 495 Brookside Ave., North Augusta; Monday-Friday, Oct. 12-30
- Graniteville Community Church, 208 Bettis Academy Road, Graniteville; Oct. 19-23
An application to vote absentee by mail can be found online. A means to print is a must. An application can also be requested from the county elections and registration office. In that case, an application will be mailed to you.
Once completed, the application can be mailed, emailed, faxed or delivered back to the office. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Oct. 24.
An absentee ballot will then be mailed to you. Completed, filled-out ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Nov. 3, when polls close. Absentee ballots can be mailed back or personally delivered.
The absentee ballots are not accepted at polling places.
“If returning your ballot by mail,” the S.C. Election Commission advised, “mail it as soon as possible, preferably a week before election day, to help ensure timely delivery.”
A witness signature is recommended, as the legal rulings on the matter can – and have – changed.
The status of your absentee request can be checked on the commission’s website, scvotes.gov. Info about authorized representatives and returnees can be found there, as well.
The voter registration deadline has already passed.