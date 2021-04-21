How some Aiken leaders see the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin on Tuesday was found guilty of murdering George Floyd, a Black man whose death in custody sparked months of peaceful protest, violent unrest and introspection across the U.S.

After an emotional trial, broadcast to millions and pored over by talking heads, and hours of deliberation, the jury found Chauvin guilty of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin, a white man, could face decades in prison.

In a country pockmarked by police killings and repeated use-of-force controversies, some see the conviction as a turning point, proof that change is on the horizon.

“We can’t stop here,” President Joe Biden said in an address Tuesday night. “In order to deliver real change and reform, we can and we must do more to reduce the likelihood that tragedies like this will ever happen and occur again.”

This week's verdict comes almost one year after Chauvin was recorded kneeling on the neck of Floyd as he, pinned to the street, gasped for help, pleaded for his life and went limp.

Eugene White, the president of the Aiken County NAACP branch, on Wednesday described the results of the trial as “the start of the beginning” and as a “powerful opening to dismantle a wall of injustice.”

“Really, after a year of racial reckoning,” he continued, “the law finally worked.”

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon struck a similar chord in a statement to the Aiken Standard: “As the world watched that 9½-minute video of George Floyd, and later, the trial of Derek Chauvin, it became clear what the verdict must be. Our justice system did not fail the American people.” The mayor also quoted U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., who recently told reporters he plans to reintroduce his police reform bill or a similar measure.

White, who has watched the harrowing video of Floyd’s death many times, predicted technology will play a significant role in bettering law enforcement, criminal justice and mental health practices. Prosecutors used the same footage to build – and ultimately execute – their case.

“As we look at 21st century policing,” White said, “the use of video cameras and technology is increasingly crucial as we demand accountability and allow our heroes in law enforcement to do their jobs safely while protecting the rights of individual citizens.”

The local NAACP president noted that police in Aiken County are held to a high standard, and that independent reviews have been supported here. But, he emphasized, one does not have to choose between police reform and police support.

“The desire for civil rights and social justice and police accountability and supporting the local heroes in law enforcement – they do not have to be mutually exclusive. You can have both of them at the same time,” White said. “We can want both police reform and the support of law enforcement officials, and we can still want the best for Aiken County. At the same time, we can continue to improve our criminal justice system.”

The Black Lives Matter Aiken Movement sprouted in the wake of Floyd's death. For months, the group cobbled together protests, discussions and other events in the community. Among the largest was a demonstration along busy Whiskey Road, outside the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center.

“If we can make change here,” Makenzie Johnson, an organizer, said at the time, “we can make change anywhere.”

Change, White suggested Wednesday, does not have to be monumental and instant. It often isn't. And incremental advances or shifts can have serious, long-lasting impact.

“If he would have just stood up, if he would have just stood up, we would be in a completely different timeline,” White said of Chauvin. “And just that one small act – of him just standing up – could have made a tremendous difference.”

“It's now time for our community to take that one small action, and for us to stand up, as we recreate what policing looks like in Aiken County,” he continued. “Because that one small act really could have made all the difference, and can make all the difference.”

Aiken Department of Public Safety Chief Charles Barranco, North Augusta Department of Public Safety Chief John Thomas and Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt have condemned the decisions that killed Floyd.

“The actions in the George Floyd tragedy have never been, and will never be, acceptable for a law enforcement officer,” Barranco said last year. “The men and women that I am lucky enough to work with at ADPS do not condone these actions and find them indefensible.”