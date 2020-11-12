Houndslake neighbors honor vet

Hal Peck, one of Aiken's World War II veterans, got a welcome surprise from a few of his Houndslake Country Club neighbors Wednesday, with the daylight of Veterans Day fading away.

Dick Dewar, who served in the Air Force, surprised the 97-year-old with a Hometown Heroes banner in the Houndslake pub, in the presence of several other veterans and neighbors, in a presentation largely orchestrated by Dick Chelchowski, also an Air Force vet.

Peck, as reported in an Aiken Standard tribute from June 6, 2019, was part of the Allied effort to reclaim France, beginning on the beaches in Normandy. The Indiana native arrived there June 17, 1944 – 11 days after the titanic invasion began, and wound up serving honorably without ever taking a shot at the enemy. He served in the Army Signal Corps.

Following the war, he attended Tulane University as a scholarship basketball player, continuing a sporting tradition that would see him also pursue golf and tennis in the decades ahead. He spent most of his career as an insurance salesman and executive.

Hometown Heroes banners, as currently on display by the dozens in the downtowns of both Aiken and North Augusta, feature a picture in memory or in honor of a veteran, along with a mention of the relevant military branch(es) and time(s) of service.