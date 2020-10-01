Homicide investigation underway after 2 women found dead in rural Aiken County

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating what they described as a double homicide, after two women were found dead in rural Aiken County.
The bodies of Veronica Negrete, 43, and Cassandra Negrete, her 23-year-old daughter, were found Thursday morning at their home along Weyerhaeuser Road, a midpoint between Montmorenci and Aiken State Park.
Veronica Negrete was found on her bed, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported. Cassandra Negrete was found in a car in the backyard.
Both women, Ables said, had been stabbed.
The Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Weyerhaeuser Road around 11:24 a.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call from a person who said he was at the scene of a suspicious death. The caller, a Hispanic male, was ultimately detained, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Autopsies are scheduled for Friday morning.
