breaking

Homicide investigation underway after 2 women found dead in rural Aiken County

  • Updated

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office are investigating what they described as a double homicide, after two women were found dead in rural Aiken County.

The bodies of Veronica Negrete, 43, and Cassandra Negrete, her 23-year-old daughter, were found Thursday morning at their home along Weyerhaeuser Road, a midpoint between Montmorenci and Aiken State Park.

Veronica Negrete was found on her bed, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables reported. Cassandra Negrete was found in a car in the backyard.

Both women, Ables said, had been stabbed.

The Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Weyerhaeuser Road around 11:24 a.m. Thursday after receiving a 911 call from a person who said he was at the scene of a suspicious death. The caller, a Hispanic male, was ultimately detained, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Autopsies are scheduled for Friday morning.

Check back with Aiken Standard for updates.

Colin Demarest covers the Savannah River Site, the Energy Department, its NNSA, and government and politics, in general. Follow him on Twitter: @demarest_colin.

