A historic wall on Whiskey Road is in the process of being restored after two car wrecks in the past 18 months left the local relic severely damaged.
Its owner worries the wall won't stand much longer unless significant work is done in the area to prevent future crashes.
The wall, which winds along Whiskey Road from Coker Spring Road to Grace Avenue, has served the Rond Point historic estate property since the 1920s.
Owner Chris Eaton purchased the historic property a week before a car crash left a gaping hole in the wall at the intersection of Whiskey Road and Coker Spring Road.
The damage drew much attention from the public as area residents created online memes of the wall's damage. Eaton even placed an inflatable dragon to "watch over" the wall after the damage.
Although the response served as a “tongue-in-cheek” and “whimsical” response to the situation, Eaton said she realized the area created safety issues for not just the nearly 100-year-old wall but for the public, as well.
In addition to its long standing in the Aiken area, the wall also carries a history of being struck by cars.
In the past three years, the wall has been struck four times with the most recent incident happening a few months ago when a driver struck the wall and sheared off another of the wall's columns Oct. 29, Eaton said.
She currently worries for the public, the brick wall's future, and the workers currently restoring the wall as traffic rushes pass them.
"To date, in spite of the multiple collisions, thankfully, no one has been significantly injured or killed, in or by an errant vehicle," Eaton said. "We fear that it will take a tragedy to galvanize our public officials to take action."
Following the damages, Eaton said she has continued to provide suggestions to state and local authorities on how to make the area safer, including installing rumble strips with pavement reflectors and creating a physical barrier on the south side of the south side of the intersection to protect pedestrians.
She said she's "exceptionally disappointed" by the lack of response from authorities.
The S.C. Department of Transportation told the Aiken Standard on Thursday the agency is aware of the accidents at the location that caused damage to the historic wall and that work is scheduled to address the issue.
"To deter vehicles from leaving the roadway, Aiken Maintenance will be placing skip lines to mark the edge of the southbound lane to safely guide traffic through the intersection," said Kevin Gant, District 7 engineering administrator with SCDOT.
The work is scheduled to be completed by Dec. 18.
Advance warning signs also stand on both approaches to the intersection warning drivers on Whiskey Road of the merger with Coker Springs Road.
"Maintenance crews have also been instructed to clear any visual obstructions from these signs over the next week to further improve the safe passage of vehicles through this section of Whiskey Road," Gant said.
Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon told the Aiken Standard on Thursday the city values the historic wall, calling the structure a "landmark" of the Aiken area.
He said the city is ready to work with S.C. DOT in trying to find a resolution to the issue.
"We certainly have the same goals as the property owner to protect that wall, but also to make it in a way that it will be safe for those traveling, both for the car and someone walking by," Osbon said.
Those driving by the Whiskey Road and Coker Springs Road area can see portions of the wall slowly going up, brick by brick, as the property's locally ionic inflatable dragon looks over.
As work continues, Eaton worries how long the repairs will last if significant safety measures aren't taken in the area.
"When, not if, the wall is demolished again, we can only pray that no one is killed," Eaton said.