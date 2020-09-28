Hink Salley remembered as an 'Aiken treasure'

Hemrick "Hink" Salley Jr. was remembered Monday by friends for his service to the community, his love of antiques and for being an "Aiken treasure."
Salley died Friday at the age of 85. He was a lifelong resident of Salley and an alumnus of the University of South Carolina School of Pharmacy. He served as the director of pharmacy at the Aiken County Hospital and then in the same role at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, where he was the first pharmacist.
He served in that role at Aiken Regional for 30 years and remained a consultant there for 14 years after he stepped down.
Jack Wetzel considered Salley to be a dear friend and said Salley was full of humor and very bright.
Wetzel said Salley loved to collect antiques and had "two houses and buildings full" of his collections.
"He was a guy that the community really loved," Wetzel said.
Beth Newburn described Salley as a "one-of-a-kind friend," "legend in both Aiken and Aiken County" and as an "Aiken treasure."
"I personally considered myself privileged to have known him," Newburn said.
Salley grew up as an only child and his parents also collected antiques, which Salley inherited. He was the seventh generation of Salleys to live in South Carolina.
He served as president of the Salley Family Historical Society, president and historian of the Salley Historical Preservation Society and was on the Aiken County Historical Commission.
"He had so much knowledge," said Ruthanne Lucius. "I always knew I'd learn something from being around him."
Lucius also spoke about Salley's love of antiques and said she used to go to the Springfield flea market with him.
Lucius said Salley was like a teacher and she was like a student.
"He would teach me about antiques and tell me stories about Salley's history," Lucius said.
Salley was a member of Salley Baptist Church and was described by Wetzel as a man of deep faith.
"He lived it every day," Wetzel said.
Salley was extremely involved in the community. He was a member of the Aiken County Historical Museum, the Old Salley School Museum, the Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity and the Dean Swamp Masons Lodge. He also served on the board of directors for the American Red Cross of Aiken, the Judicial Commission of Aiken County and the Mattie C. Hall Nursing Home.
He was generous with his money, donating to many charities and to the University of South Carolina.
Newburn said she thinks everyone would agree that "Hink Salley was the epitome of a Southern gentleman in the truest sense of the word."