Hike gives kids a chance to explore Aiken's Carolina bay

Saturday morning brought a change of pace for a few local children and their parents, by way of a visit to Carolina Bay Nature Preserve, with emphasis on some sights and sounds that might otherwise be missed.
The group, numbering about 25, walked around the bay, stopping occasionally to consider the flora and fauna at hand (or a few yards away), amid "a perfect day for a hike," in the words of Curry Hall, a recreation coordinator with the municipal government.
Hall, who led the half-mile walk, got upbeat responses after a gathering that also included a reading of "Mouse's First Fall" and "Can I Keep It?," and a talk about upcoming similar activities.
Cameron Cockrell, 6, who was accompanied by one of his grandmothers, Conni Hudson, said, "So this was like a easy day today, so I'm so happy, and is the greatest day ever."
"My favorite part was walking around," said Addie Radford, 5, who made the trip with her mom, Sam. "I saw a bird nest and … heard woodpeckers, and we saw a bluebird, and we saw all types of pine cones and … a lot of sticks."
Pine cones and peanut butter were also part of the mix, as components in low-tech bird feeders that the kids had the chance to create, smearing the cones with peanut butter and then applying a layer of bird seed. The end result, suspended by twine, is a meal fit for a variety of birds.
Hall said Saturday's gathering, taking place a few yards from Virginia Acres Park and the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, represented an entirely new program.
"We're trying to build outdoor recreation as a whole other element to the parks and rec department," he said.
A promotional announcement for the event billed it as "designed to show families and children the benefit of a healthy, active lifestyle through safe outdoor experiences."
Hopes are for more local hikes in the weeks ahead, in such locales as Hitchcock Woods, Generations Park and Langley Pond, and also to add on such bonuses as kayaking trips farther afield. Activities in Carolina Bay Nature Preserve, Hall said, could be held more regularly, weather permitting, especially in the spring and fall.
"Since this is the first program, I wanted to see how it was going to do, and apparently it … went pretty good. I think we can build on that following and would like to make it a monthly event."
For more information, visit the department's Facebook page or call 803-642-7634.