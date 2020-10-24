Help local nonprofits in Aiken County with your newspaper subscription

Many segments of the community have been negatively impacted this year due to the global pandemic and the abrupt halt of normal activity. At the time when organizations supporting those living in underprivileged conditions were being called to overdeliver on their services, the groups were further challenged with their own economic situations.
During uncertain times, services and resources provided by Aiken County’s nonprofit community are more important than ever. These organizations are finding it difficult to maintain the level of giving and donor base required to meet the community’s needs. Additionally, the nonprofit organizations themselves are challenged and finding it difficult to reach givers with their diminishing marketing funds.
These operational funds haven’t been replenished at normal rates this year due to the organizations' inability to hold fundraisers and other events due to restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
With that in mind, the Aiken Standard and The North Augusta Star have established a fall readership program called My Subscription Helps. With each subscription, readers may specify the nonprofit organization of their choice to receive free advertising space based on the level of the new or renewed subscription.
The Aiken Standard and The North Augusta Star will match its readers’ donations, doubling the free advertising space for each nonprofit. This free advertising space will supplement the nonprofit’s marketing budgets and allow organizations to better and more fully communicate to Aiken County’s newspaper readers, historically known for their high level of community engagement.
Publisher Rhonda Overbey said, “Aiken Standard and The Star readers have demonstrated repeatedly that when a need is presented to them, they meet the challenge. At this time, our nonprofits are in a tight spot. They need to let the community know about their programs and services, but they don’t have the budget to advertise beyond free posts and calendar notices. This fund gives nonprofits space to speak to our engaged and responsive audience.”
The Aiken Standard’s Audience Development and Retention director Kathy Boyette said, “I believe this is something that we can do for our nonprofit organizations right now that will immediately improve their situation. The feedback from the groups I contacted has been overwhelming. Most seemed relieved that we recognize the need and that we’re working on a solution.”
Currently, 43 nonprofit organizations in Aiken County have responded to our call and agreed to participate in this opportunity.
The My Subscription Helps campaign will allow smaller groups without sustainable marketing funds to reach the Aiken Standard and The Star audiences, some for the first time.
Boyette added, “My Subscription Helps is a multiplier, too. We’re matching the contributions from subscribers, which doubles the size or frequency of a nonprofit’s marketing message.”
The promotion begins Monday and can be accessed by visiting aikenstandard.com/mysubscriptionhelps. For more information, call Kathy Boyette at 803-644-2371 or email kboyette@aikenstandard.com.