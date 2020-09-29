Health officials fear continued increase in overdoses in coming months as pandemic continues

State and local health authorities expect the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic to contribute to elevated risks of overdoses in the coming months and are urging the public to utilize local resources.
Reports from South Carolina reflect national trends of increased opioid overdoses throughout the pandemic, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.
Since March, South Carolina has seen a steady increase in suspected opioid overdoses and first responder Narcan administrations over the last year, DHEC reports.
In May alone, EMS personnel responded to an estimated 915 suspected opioid overdoses in South Carolina, the highest monthly number in the state’s history, and nearly twice that reported for May 2019.
Year-to-date preliminary data suggests an upward trend in overdoses from both prescribed and illicitly manufactured substances and overdoses involving other drugs like benzodiazepines but is not conclusive.
"We closely monitor suspected opioid overdose reports in every county across the state and coordinate with prevention partners to support local response efforts,” said Emma Kennedy, director of DHEC's Division of Injury and Substance Abuse Prevention. “This collaborative effort enables state-level staff to engage county-level counterparts in high-burden areas to encourage targeted response efforts.”
Locally, health officials are seeing more cases of overdoses.
This year, Aiken County has had a reported total of 52 accidental overdose deaths, according to the Aiken County Coroner's Office.
The shocking total is almost more than the total number of overdoses recorded in the past two years.
In 2019, Aiken County saw 30 reported overdose deaths and 31 reported in 2018.
Early in the pandemic, staff at the Aiken Center Substance Abuse Services expressed concerns on how multiple stressors during the pandemic – including unemployment, isolation and depression – could drive up overdoses in the area.
The Aiken Center has continued to battle the rise in overdoses by sharing resources with the Aiken County community through both social media and distribution events.
This calendar year, the Aiken Center has distributed 275 kits of Narcan, a medication used to prevent and reverse an opioid overdose.
Margret Key, director at the Aiken Center, said Narcan kits and Deterra drug deactivation packs are regularly available to anyone at the center's office at 1105 Gregg Highway in Aiken.
Key also calls on the community to utilize drug take back boxes located at the Aiken County Sheriff's Office and the North Augusta Department of Public Safety to safely dispose of drugs and unused medications.
Through Sept. 10, the Aiken Center has shipped out 311 pounds of medication from the two drop boxes to be destroyed.
The Aiken Center also looks forward to taking part in National Prescription Take Back Day on Oct. 24.
A complete list of locations will be available and posted as the event draws closer at takebackday.dea.gov.
"The more that we can understand about the dynamics of substance use and the dynamics at play, then as family members of people who live out in this environment, we can all potentially save a life," Key said.