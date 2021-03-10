Head-on collision blocks traffic on Whiskey Road in Aiken

A head-on crash involving a truck and dump truck is causing traffic to back up on Whiskey Road on Wednesday afternoon.
At 3:15 p.m., police dispatch reported a head-on collision involving a large pick-up truck and dump truck in the area of Whiskey Road and Talatha Church Road.
Both northbound lanes of Whiskey Road are blocked by the pick up truck involved in the crash. One southbound lane remains open.
Details are limited, but the South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting injuries from the crash on its real-time traffic website.
