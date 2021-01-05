Head of Operation Warp Speed has Aiken ties

Gen. Gustave Perna may look familiar to those who watch television or generally follow the news.

Perna, a four-star general, is the chief operating officer of Operation Warp Speed, the program initiated by the U.S. government to facilitate and accelerate the development and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics. As such, he frequently appears in the public eye to give updates and talk about the program.

Perna also has a connection to Aiken. His mother, Ritchie Weldon-Samples, lives in Houndslake. She said Perna has visited Aiken frequently and that he and his wife, Susan, enjoy vacationing in the city.

Perna was born in Naples, Italy, at the Navy hospital in 1960, as his father, the late Gustave Perna, was working at the Department of Defense's overseas schools in the area.

Perna has been educated across the United States, earning degrees from the University of Maryland, Florida Institute of Technology and Valley Forge Military Academy, where he graduated as a Distinguished Military Graduate and was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant, Infantry Officer.

Having been in the Army for 39 years, Perna has held many titles, including the U.S. Army's deputy chief of staff, G-4, where he oversaw policies and procedures used by Army logistic personnel across the world, from 2014-2016; commanding general of the U.S. Army Material Command, which is the primary provider of material to the Army, from 2016 to 2020; and other various command assignments.

In May 2020, Perna was named COO of Operation Warp Speed. The U.S. Senate confirmed his nomination on July 2, and he took office shortly after.

In a statement from that day, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said of Perna, "With experience as Commander of the Army’s Materiel Command (AMC), General Perna is exceptionally well qualified to help lead this historic operation to accelerate the development, manufacturing, and distribution of COVID-19 medical countermeasures."

Over the course of his military career, Perna has received multiple awards and decorations, including the Army Distinguished Service Medal, the Defense Superior Service Medal, the Legion of Merit and the Bronze Star Medal.

With the COVID-19 vaccine produced, Operation Warp Speed is now working to distribute it so that citizens can start receiving the shot.

As of Saturday, Jan. 2, around 13 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine had been distributed across the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, with around 4 million of those doses being administered.

As of Sunday, Jan. 3, South Carolina has received around 112,000 vaccine doses, and around 42,500 have been administered, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control.