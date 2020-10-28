Having some fun: Aiken Chamber holds outing at Topgolf

The Aiken Chamber of Commerce held an outing at Topgolf on Tuesday afternoon for companies to come out and swing some clubs.
At Topgolf, located at 437 Topgolf Way in Augusta, players hit golf balls that have microchips in them and try to hit giant dartboard-looking targets in a field to score points.
Jim Tunison, the chamber's director of membership services, said the Aiken chamber wanted to hold the event to let everyone enjoy themselves.
"2020 has been a rough year for everybody, so we just thought it was time to get everyone out and have some fun, do some team bonding for everybody," Tunison said. "It’s as simple as that."
There were 66 golfers who showed up. These 66 were from the 13 participating companies. These companies were BH Management Services LLC; CardConnect; Dunkin'; Dumpster Depot LLC; First Citizens Bank; Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood Inc.; Long Term Liasons LLC; Meybohm Real Estate; Richard Young Associates; Savannah River Nuclear Solutions LLC; Savannah River Remediation LLC; Security Federal Bank; and SME CPAs.
Each company had its own bay at Topgolf, each of which was climate-controlled. The event ran from 4 to 6 p.m., and each participant received appetizers and two drink tickets. The event was sponsored by Goodwyn, Mills and Cawood Inc. and Security Federal Bank.
Tunison said the chamber held the event at a business outside of Aiken because "the chamber has members all across the CSRA, so we’re a regional chamber.
"You can look at our sponsors today in Security Federal Bank and GMC, they’re regional as well," Tunison said. "They want to do business with folks in the Aiken market."