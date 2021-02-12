You have permission to edit this article.
Handmade Valentine's Day cards headed to Aiken seniors

  • Updated
Valentine's Day

On Feb. 10, the two first grade classes Mead Hall Episcopal School handmade Valentine's Day cards to Cyndi's Sweet Shoppe. Teachers pictured are Courtney Sokolik, left, and Janice Moccia, right.

 Photo by Allen Riddick

Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe in downtown Aiken continued its second year of collecting hand-made cards to share with seniors on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine's Day

Cindy Rudisill, owner of Cyndi's Sweet Shoppe in downtown Aiken, holds four of the nearly 400 handmade Valentine's Day cards she has collected this year. The cards will be distributed to seniors in area nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.

Cindy Rudisill, owner of the local candy store on Laurens Street, said the business had collected almost 400 homemade Valentine's Day cards this year. The cards will be delivered to seniors living in local assisted-living facilities and nursing homes. 

On Feb. 10, the two first grade classes at Mead Hall Episcopal School delivered their handmade Valentine's Day cards to the store. 

