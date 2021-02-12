Handmade Valentine's Day cards headed to Aiken seniors

Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe in downtown Aiken continued its second year of collecting hand-made cards to share with seniors on Valentine’s Day.
Cindy Rudisill, owner of the local candy store on Laurens Street, said the business had collected almost 400 homemade Valentine's Day cards this year. The cards will be delivered to seniors living in local assisted-living facilities and nursing homes.
On Feb. 10, the two first grade classes at Mead Hall Episcopal School delivered their handmade Valentine's Day cards to the store.