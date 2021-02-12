Hand-made Valentine's Day cards headed to Aiken seniors

Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe in downtown Aiken continued its second year of collecting hand-made cards to share with seniors this Valentine’s Day.
Cindy Rudisill, owner of the local candy store on Laurens Street, said the business had collected almost 400 home-made Valentine's Day cards this year that will be delivered to seniors living in local assisted-living facilities and nursing homes.
On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the two Mead Hall Episcopal School first-grade classes delivered their hand-made Valentine's Day cards to the store.