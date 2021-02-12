You have permission to edit this article.
Hand-made Valentine's Day cards headed to Aiken seniors

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the two Mead Hall Episcopal School first-grade classes delivered their hand-made Valentine's Day cards to Cyndi's Sweet Shoppe. The cards are some of the almost 400 Valentine's Day cards that the business collected for disbursement to seniors that are living in local assisted-living facilities and nursing homes. The teachers pictured are Courtney Sokolik, left, and Janice Moccia, right.

 Photo by Allen Riddick

Cyndi’s Sweet Shoppe in downtown Aiken continued its second year of collecting hand-made cards to share with seniors this Valentine’s Day.

Cindy Rudisill, owner of Cyndi's Sweet Shoppe in downtown Aiken, holds four of the almost 400 home-made Valentine's Day cards she has collected through the shop that will go to local seniors.

Cindy Rudisill, owner of the local candy store on Laurens Street, said the business had collected almost 400 home-made Valentine's Day cards this year that will be delivered to seniors living in local assisted-living facilities and nursing homes. 

On Wednesday, Feb. 10, the two Mead Hall Episcopal School first-grade classes delivered their hand-made Valentine's Day cards to the store. 

