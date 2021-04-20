GVW residents voice displeasure with possible fire fee increase

GRANITEVILLE — Over an oftentimes acrimonious two hours, the Graniteville-Vaucluse-Warrenville Fire Department discussed plans to increase annual fire fees in its fire district.

Around 50 residents attended the meeting at Christian Heritage Church in Graniteville to voice their concerns over the proposed residential fee schedule. If approved by Aiken County Council, the new schedule would charge fire fees based on the resident's home value rather than the current flat fire fee of $50.

GVW Fire Department Chief Charles Kneece led off the meeting with a presentation on why the increase is proposed. The department covers 62.1 square miles and has three stations. As new houses and subdivisions are popping up all over that area, Kneece said there are going to be more calls and a need for more equipment.

Kneece said the department would use the funds to purchase a new 100-foot-ladder truck, complete some needed repairs on the department's current trucks, replace some outdated equipment and trucks, build two additional stations on Bettis Academy Road and in Vaucluse and pay off other debts.

Additionally, the department wants to hire some full-time personnel. Kneece pointed out that the department is comprised of volunteers and thus, if a call comes through in the middle of the night, one of the volunteers has to leave their home, go to the fire station and then get in the truck and head out. This cuts into response time.

"If we got those paid personnel already at the fire station, that's a fire truck that's already on the road," Kneece said.

The new proposed annual fee schedule by home value was shown as follows:

• $60 fee for a home value of $0 to $40,000;

• $90 fee for a home value of $40,001 to $80,000;

• $120 fee for a home value of $80,001 to $120,000;

• $150 fee for a home value of $120,001 to $160,000;

• $180 fee for a home value of $160,001 to $200,000;

• $210 fee for a home value of $200,001 to $240,000;

• $240 fee for a home value of $240,001 to $280,000;

• $270 fee for a home value of $280,001 to $350,000;

• $300 fee for a home value of $350,001 to $500,000; and

• $300 fee for a home value of $500,000 or more.

There are also two potential flat fees: $35 for AG and non-AG and $50 for mobile homes. The total fee for each home is not to exceed $300.

Many of the residents voiced the same concerns, including that the maximum cap for home value being $500,000 or more was too low and the home owners with million-dollar homes would not be paying their fair share.

"It's not right to stop at a certain point," one resident said.

There were also concerns raised about the district going away from a flat fee. Some residents suggested the fire department raise the flat fee for everyone and not charge based on the value of a resident's home.

Separate concerns were voiced saying that "these are unprecedented times" and the fire department should not raise the fire fees at this time.

"People don't have the money," a resident stated.

The next step in the process is for the proposed change in the fire fee schedule to be submitted to Aiken County Council for incorporation into the budget. County Council can either approve or deny the change.