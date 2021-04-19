GVW Fire Department holding Tuesday meeting to discuss increasing fire fees

The Graniteville-Vaucluse-Warrenville Fire Department is holding a meeting Tuesday night to discuss an increase in fire fees.

The public meeting will be held at Christian Heritage Church, 285 Ascauga Lake Road in Graniteville, on Tuesday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., according to an advertisement in the Aiken Standard.

The ad described the meeting as being held to "discuss fire fees, plans for GVW Fire Department and the growth in our community."

According to the 2021 Aiken County fiscal year budget, the fire department currently charges an annual flat $50 fire fee to all residents. The department is proposing a new residential fee schedule that is based on the value of the resident's home, according to the ad.

The ad lists the new annual fee schedule by home value as follows: a $50 fee for a home value of $0 to $40,000; a $100 fee for a home value of $40,001 to $80,000; a $150 fee for a home value of $80,001 to $120,000; a $200 fee for a home value of $120,001 to $240,000; a $250 fee for a home value of $240,001 to $350,000; and a $300 fee for a home value of $350,001 or more.

There are also two potential flat fees listed: $35 for AG and non-AG, and $50 for mobile homes. The public meeting advertisement states the total fee for each home is not to exceed $300.

For a proposed change in the fire fee schedule, the department first has to hold a public hearing, according to Aiken County Council Chairman Gary Bunker.

"They will then submit (the change) for incorporation into the budget, at which point Aiken County Council would take a look at what they’re proposing for the fees," Bunker said.

The GVW Fire Department is located at 200 Main St. in Graniteville.