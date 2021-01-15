Gun sales up in Aiken, across America in 2020

Gun sales across the United States hit record highs in 2020, and Aiken was no exception to this trend.
FBI data on firearm background checks, viewed as a proxy for gun sales, showed nearly 40 million background checks were initiated during 2020. That blew the previous record of around 28 million during 2019 out of the water.
Anthony DeFeo, owner of All American Firearms, LLC, 661 Silver Bluff Road, said gun sales started increasing at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic and have continued trending that direction throughout the year.
DeFeo said that he thinks coronavirus, rioting and the election have combined to "create a perfect storm for gun sales."
"(It) all comes together to create a level of fear in the general public, which would drive them to want to be able to defend themselves," said DeFeo.
Billy Jones, owner of Magnum Products, LLC, in Graniteville, said ammunition has been flying off the shelves and he hardly has any left.
"Nobody’s got any ammo," said Jones. "It’s just wild, really."
"I think that until we see how this next administration proceeds, you’re going to have a lot of people holding their breath," DeFeo said when asked if he expects this upward trend to continue into 2021. "I think that there’s going to be a lot of people that are concerned, and so you might see the elevated sales. The fact of the matter is that firearms are becoming more difficult to get a hold of, which also feeds that whole thing."
With the increased sale in firearms, there comes a need for people to know how to be safe with guns. James Johnson, the owner and head instructor of ATAFTinc Firearms Training, 790 E. Pine Log Road, emphasized how crucial gun safety is.
"Gun safety is important because you don’t want someone to hurt themselves or hurt other people by misusing the firearm," said Johnson.
"If they don’t have knowledge of it, it's unsafe," Johnson continued. "It’s like if someone doesn’t know how to drive a car. You’re not just going to give them the keys."
DeFeo emphasized this point, saying that he tries to ensure that everyone who purchases a gun at his store knows how to operate it safely and also within the law. DeFeo is a U.S. Concealed Carry Association and National Rifle Association instructor, and many of the store's other workers are instructors of some kind.
"We all take the time to go over the fair use of and the safety of those firearms that (customers are) getting a hold of," said DeFeo. "It’s a high priority for us."