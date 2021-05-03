Guardian ad Litem program to host free training event

The South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy’s Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem program will host a volunteer training event Monday, May 31.
The Aiken County Office of the Cass Elias McCarter Guardian ad Litem Program is offering the training program for free.
“The sad reality is that while so much has been halted amid the pandemic, COVID-19 cannot stop child abuse and neglect. Children need us now more than ever,” said Guardian ad Litem Program Director LaDara Josey.
Aiken County residents who are concerned about child abuse and neglect victims can get involved now. The program seeks individuals who are over 21 and are able to give four to five hours a month of their time. Those interested in participating in this training are encouraged to submit a completed application by May 17. Visit gal.sc.gov for more information and to download an application.
The Guardian ad Litem program was founded in 1984 and holds free training courses throughout the state at various times during the year to teach community volunteers how to advocate as Guardians ad Litem for abused and neglected children who are involved in family court legal proceedings through the Department of Social Services. GAL volunteers get to know the child, and everyone involved in the child’s life, including family, teachers, doctors, social workers and others. They gather information about the child and what the child needs.
Their recommendations to the court help the judge make an informed decision about a child’s future. GAL volunteers remain on each case until the child is placed in a safe, permanent home.
The GAL Program is a division of the DCA. The DCA is an independent state agency led by Director and State Child Advocate Amanda Whittle.
Contact Victoria Garnett at the Aiken County Office at 803-648-9919 to learn more about this volunteer and training opportunity. For media-related questions, contact Director of Communications Keywa Thomas at keywa.thomas@childadvocate.sc.gov.