Groundbreaking ceremony held Friday for SRP Federal Credit Union branch on Richland Avenue

Dirt was slung on Richland Avenue on Friday as a groundbreaking ceremony was held where SRP Federal Credit Union will soon begin construction on a new branch.

The location, 3559 Richland Ave. W., was already home to an SRP branch, until it was recently torn down to make room for a bigger and better building, according to Woody Shuler, SRP interim president.

We’ve been in here probably 20 years in this location and it never was really a good functioning location," Shuler said during the ceremony.

"This one (is) going to be state-of-the-art," Shuler continued. "It’s going to be something our members and our board and our employees will be really proud of."

Shuler said the project will take about six to eight months to complete. The construction is being done by R.W. Allen Construction.

Sandra DeVoe Bland, SRP board chairman, expanded on the new branch, saying it will house some of the latest technology in the financial industry.

"Aiken County will be the first to receive the branch of the future," Bland said.

Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon was one of many guests present at the ceremony. Osbon noted that "we understand that business is the backbone of our city and our future."

"We are just thrilled that SRP is a part of our community," Osbon said. "We appreciate what you’re doing, we appreciate this investment and we know much success will come your way."

Aiken Chamber of Commerce President and CEO J. David Jameson was also on hand Friday, and he spoke about the meaning of a groundbreaking ceremony.

"A groundbreaking symbolizes building a firm foundation, and in this particular case, it’s the continuation of SRP building a firm foundation in our region and for that again, we are most appreciative," Jameson said.