Grand opening of new Food Lion in Warrenville set for May 12

Final preparations are underway for the debut of the new Food Lion in Warrenville.
The grocery store’s grand opening is scheduled for 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, at 2587 Jefferson Davis Highway.
A Bi-Lo supermarket most recently was located there.
The new Food Lion is going to have “a great selection of local products,” said Matt Harakal during a telephone interview Wednesday with the Aiken Standard. “That’s something that is very important to us.”
Harakal is the manager of external communications for the Food Lion grocery store chain.
Also available for purchase at the new Food Lion in Warrenville will be fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, hand-battered buttermilk fried chicken and rotisserie chicken.
In addition, the store will have a hot wing bar.
“There will be a great selection of ready-to-heat and ready-to-eat food items,” Harakal said.
The new Food Lion also will offer a variety of options for catering needs, including sandwich trays and salad platters.
In addition, shoppers will be able to choose from a large assortment of organic and natural products from Food Lion’s private Nature’s Promise brand, Harakal said.
An expanded floral department also will be part of the store.
Aiken resident Brian Kelly is the new Food Lion’s store manager.
Even though it isn’t open yet, he told the Aiken Standard on Wednesday that the supermarket already had received a warm reception from area residents.
“People have been coming up to us and saying, 'Are you open yet?' and 'We’re glad you’re here,'” said Kelly during a phone interview.
A number of years ago, there was another Food Lion in the same location, according to Kelly.
When the new Food Lion in Warrenville opens, it will increase the number of stores in the chain to 1,101, Harakal said.
The chain’s headquarters is in Salisbury, North Carolina.
In addition to South Carolina, there are Food Lions in Delaware, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.
Aiken County has three Food Lions in addition to the Warrenville store.
Two are in Aiken at 1520 Richland Ave. W. and 786 Silver Bluff Road S.W.
One is in North Augusta at 135 Market Plaza Drive.
The new Warrenville Food Lion’s business hours will 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
Harakal said the store would be participating in the chain’s Food Lion Feeds program through the regular donation of food items to the Full Gospel Redemption Center in Warrenville.