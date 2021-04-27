Golden Harvest serves 731 Aiken residents at food distribution

The William C. Clyburn Center for Primary Care’s campus had extra traffic for a few hours on April 27, as the host site of a food giveaway orchestrated by Unity Outreach Church and Golden Harvest Food Bank.
The mid-day offering, which ran for four hours, was organized in the course of about a week and wound up having 237 vehicles come through for boxes of such offerings as ham, salmon, fajita chicken strips, milk, orange juice, hamburger buns, spaghetti sauce, pinto beans, cheese and black-eyed peas.
The data included 731 people served, counting those who were not present but were represented by those who came through. The official count included 206 people over the age of 60 and 240 under the age of 18.
"They wanted to make sure everything was gone and everyone was served," said project booster Gail Diggs, director of outreach and community services for Rural Health Services. "Everybody was happy and wondered when we would do it again."
The answer, she said, apparently is "soon," based on the enthusiastic response and smooth operation.
Realtor Lee Johnson, with Keller and Williams in Augusta, was among the volunteers helping with Tuesday's giveaway.
"It's one thing to give to Golden Harvest in a can, in an office or… that type of thing, but it's a whole different experience when you're actually on the tables, on the food line, putting the food into boxes into the cars," he said.