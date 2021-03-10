Golden Harvest Food Bank opens new facility in Aiken, will expand food assistance programs

Golden Harvest Food Bank has opened a new facility in Aiken.
The facility will be used to expand food assistance programs in six South Carolina counties and provide more volunteer opportunities for residents of the surrounding community.
The new facility, located at 46 Enterprise Ave., will operate in conjunction with the Food Bank’s existing Aiken warehouse to provide a 38% increase in warehousing and volunteer space. The increased capacity means Golden Harvest can distribute up to 900,000 more meals per year across its South Carolina service territory, which includes McCormick, Edgefield, Aiken, Barnwell, Allendale and Bamberg counties.
“We are excited to expand our food assistance services in South Carolina as we continue to see elevated need and economic hardship due to the pandemic,” said Executive Director Amy Breitmann. “We’ve been honored by the generosity of local and national donors, and we’re hard at work to put that funding directly into our communities. This new facility is a strong first step in a larger vision to provide more food to our neighbors in need across the 25 counties we serve.”
Food insecurity has risen 25% in Golden Harvest’s South Carolina service territory since the start of the pandemic; 1 in 5 people and 1 in 4 children are now experiencing food insecurity. Across the CSRA, calls to Golden Harvest for food assistance have doubled.
In response to the coronavirus, the food bank has reimagined its food distributions, created new community partnerships and worked to expand its reach into underserved areas. These changes require increased investment in capacity building and food procurement.
“This new space will transform our ability to serve our neighbors here in South Carolina,” said Grace Renken, Golden Harvest’s South Carolina district manager. “We’ll be able to provide more food to the 93 food assistance agencies that partner with us to feed the hungry in this region, and we look forward to welcoming more community volunteers to help sort, pack and distribute food to those who need it most.”
Golden Harvest has served more than 11 million meals and 290,000 families since COVID-19 began affecting the CSRA. The food bank has also invested in new trucks dedicated to taking food distributions to rural and at-risk communities. To date, more than 175 drive-thru, no-contact mobile markets have been held.
For more information, visit goldenharvest.org.