Giving Tuesday: Nonprofits important in Aiken County

Giving Tuesday, often stylized as #GivingTuesday for the purposes of hashtag activism, is a global movement that encourages people to get out in their community and do something good.
It is held annually on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which is Dec. 1 this year. There are many ways that the organization's website recommends people can help, including making someone smile, helping someone, or giving some of what one has to those who need help.
"Every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give," reads the global organization's website.
In Aiken County, there are plenty of nonprofits from which residents can choose to support on this day. One of them is Children's Place, which helps children and families grow stronger after they experience trauma.
"If you can give children the chance to grow up in a family that's thriving, and in a community that's thriving, then we keep that happening for all of us," said Peggy Ford, the organization's executive director.
Ford also spoke about Aiken County's generosity, saying, "we live in a community that's really wonderful because they support a lot of nonprofits."
The Community Medical Center of Aiken County provides free medical office visits to low-income, uninsured Aiken County residents. Executive Director Jamie Mothkovich said donations are especially important during the holiday season.
“We get an influx (of patients) around the holidays, and also that carries over into January and February," said Mothkovich. "So, when people are doing that give back at the end of the year, it really helps us be able to contribute all of that amount to our patient services."
Mothkovich continued to say that, "Without (the donations), it would be really hard to be able to fully serve the community."
The United Way of Aiken County works with a family of nonprofit partners to help make the community a better place.
Sharon Rogers, the organization's president, said that, "this year, more than ever, the need is great."
"We know how generous our community is and how much they care about everyone having a good quality life," Rogers said. "So, it’s important to bring awareness to the needs in our community and the needs of our fall fundraising campaign so that we will have the resources necessary to provide the normal allocation to our partner agencies."
More information about the United Way of Aiken County, its programs and its partner agencies can be found at uwaiken.org.
"Knowing many of our nonprofits in Aiken County, we do really important work for this community," Ford said. "We make this community so much more livable for everybody."