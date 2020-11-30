Giving Tuesday encourages people to do something good

Giving Tuesday, often stylized as #GivingTuesday for the purposes of hashtag activism, is taking place around the world today to encourage people to get out in their community and do something good.

It is held annually on the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving, which is Dec. 1 this year. There are many ways that the organization's website recommends people can help, including making someone smile, helping someone or giving some of what one has to those who need help.

"Every act of generosity counts, and everyone has something to give," reads the global organization's website.

There are many nonprofits in Aiken County from which residents can choose to support.

"We live in a community that's really wonderful because they support a lot of nonprofits," said Peggy Ford, the executive director of Children's Place in Aiken. The nonprofit helps children and families grow stronger after they experience trauma.

Sharon Rogers, the president of United Way of Aiken County, said, "This year, more than ever, the need is great."

"We know how generous our community is and how much they care about everyone having a good quality life," Rogers said. "So, it’s important to bring awareness to the needs in our community and the needs of our fall fundraising campaign so that we will have the resources necessary to provide the normal allocation to our partner agencies."

"Knowing many of our nonprofits in Aiken County, we do really important work for this community," Ford said. "We make this community so much more livable for everybody."