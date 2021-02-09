Girl Scout Cookies have arrived in Aiken

Girl Scout Cookie season is has arrived in Aiken.
Dozens of boxes of cookies have been delivered to the home of Sammi Miller, a local Girl Scout in her 11th year with the organization. Other scouts will come to Miller's home to pick up the cookies they've sold.
There will also be several opportunities available for Aiken residents who don't personally know a Girl Scout to purchase cookies. Miller's mother, Katie, said the scouts will be in front of NTB, at 2300 Whiskey Road, and Tyler's Tire and Auto Center, 1518 Whiskey Road, for the next four weekends with selling booths.
Miller said all scouts will be masked and hand sanitizer will be available; the tables also will be larger to allow for more distance between the girls and customers. Miller also said there will be drive-thru booths.
"The customers can stay in the car and (order) and the girls will be able to fill it, put it in the customer's trunk or backseat and then they can go on their way," Miller said.
Booths also will be set up at the Aiken Lowe's, 2470 Whiskey Road; Old Navy, 427 Fabian Drive; and Food Lion, 786 Silver Bluff Road S.W., according to the Girls Scouts of South Carolina – Mountains to Midlands website.
For a complete list of dates, times and locations for cookie booths, visit www.gssc-mm.org.
The usual wide variety of cookies will be available including Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Girl Scout S'mores, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Shortbread, Thin Mints and new flavor Toast-Yay, which is French toast flavored.
Personally, Miller said her favorite is the Caramel deLites.
For more information about Girl Scout Cookies or the Girl Scouts of South Carolina – Mountains to Midlands, visit the organization's website.