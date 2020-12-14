Girl Scout Cookie sales start this week in Aiken

Girl Scout Cookies are here earlier than ever in 2020.
During the 2021 season, many Girl Scouts in the upstate and midlands regions of South Carolina will offer socially distanced or contactless sales and delivery options, and residents can begin ordering cookies Tuesday, Dec. 15, according to a news release.
The boxes will be $5 each. Caramel Chocolate Chip Girl Scout Cookies, a gluten-free option, will be $6 a box.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands will give customers 50% off shipping costs if six or more boxes of cookies are ordered.
If the customer has elected shipment by common carrier, the order will generally arrive within 15 business days, according to the organization.
"The Girl Scout Cookie Program builds confidence and teaches girls about financial literacy, sales, marketing, team building and more," said Lora Tucker, Girl Scouts of South Carolina-Mountains to Midlands CEO, in a release. "For many girls, this is their first business, and they learn essential life skills."
Cookie sales will run through March 7, 2021. Residents who don't know a Girl Scout can reach out via an online form. This form will connect them with a Girl Scout in their community, from whom the cookies will be purchased.
For 2021, the types of cookies are the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip, Caramel deLites/Samoas, Do-si-dos/peanut butter sandwich, Girl Scout S'mores, Lemon-Ups/Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs, Shortbread/Trefoils, Thin Mints, Toffee-tastic and new flavor Toast-Yay, which is French toast flavored.
For more information, visit the Girl Scouts' website.